Health Ministry finds 10 out of 30 new Covid-19 clusters today came from factories

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Gombak May 19, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — One-third of today’s 30 new Covid-19 clusters have been traced back to factories, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced.

He urged employers to make sure their workplaces comply with the health standard operating procedures that prevent the spread of the infectious disease and are safe for their staff.

“As many as 30 new clusters were reported today. From that, 18 were in the workplace, with 10 from factories. The ministry wishes to advise employers to always adhere to the SOPs that the National Security Council as well as the Ministry of International Trade and Industry have drawn up so to balance the operations of the factories while curbing the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a statement.

Seven workplace clusters emerged in Johor where 163 new cases were reported. Sabah had three with a total of 53 infections.

In Selangor, three workplace clusters in Petaling, Klang and Kuala Langat were reported with 61 new cases. Other clusters include one in Kelantan (17 cases), two in Penang (96 cases), one in Putrajaya (eight cases), one in Kedah (42 cases) and one in Melaka (41 cases).

Sabah and Kelantan reported three new community clusters with 74 and 28 cases respectively, while Pahang had one with 53 new cases.

As for educational centres, one was reported in Hulu Langat with 15 cases, while the other was in the district of Muallim in Perak with 32 new cases.

As for high-risk groups, one new cluster emerged today in Selangor along Bukit Gasing in the Petaling district. A total of 26 individuals were reported positive from 42 screenings.

A religious cluster was also reported in Melaka where 33 individuals were tested positive from 91 screenings, while the last cluster was identified in the district of Mersing in Johor involving a detention centre. From a total of 247 screenings, 21 returned with positive results.