EC confirms Sarawak polls postponed under Emergency proclamation

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The Election Commision (EC) today confirmed that the Sarawak polls have been officially postponed.

In a statement today, EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said due to the current Emergency proclamation, the Sarawak polls are postponed until a suitable date is determined following a discussion between the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak.

“The Election Commission of Malaysia (EC) has received an official notification from Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, Speaker of the House for Sarawak State Legislation, on 6 June 2021, relating to the expiration of the term of the 18th Sarawak State Legislative Assembly.

“Nevertheless, under Section 15 of the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) 2021, for the period of Emergency in force provisioning power to summon, prorogue and dissolve the Sarawak state legislative assembly has no effect and it will be set at a date as deemed fit by di-Pertuan Agong after consultation especially with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak.

“While Section 13 of the Emergency Ordinance (Powers Necessary) 2021 also provides for state assembly election for the Emergency period to be in force, it has no effect and the date of the State Election Sarawak shall be held on the date considered appropriate by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after consultation with Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak.

“Therefore, in view of the Proclamation of Emergency issued by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on 11 January 2021 [P.U. (A) 7/2021] and the provisions of Section 13 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 relevant to the current state legislative assembly election in force then the general election of the Sarawak state assembly election is postponed,’’ said Ikmalrudin in the statement today.