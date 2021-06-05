Covid-19 vaccine: Three more outreach programmes to be held in Jeli, says Mustapa

The second phase of vaccination under the National Immunisation Programme going smoothly according to schedule at the vaccination centre (PPV) Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh, Perak on June 4, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

JELI, June 5 — The Jeli Parliamentary Community Service Centre will conduct three more vaccination outreach programmes to encourage more people in the district to take up the Covid-19 vaccine.

Jeli Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said through the programme, which will be held in Kuala Balah, Batu Melintang and Air Lanas, residents would be assisted to register for the vaccination and the staff from the Jeli District Health Office would administer the vaccine at the same location.

“So far, the community service centre in collaboration with the district health office has conducted four vaccination outreach programmes, namely at the Jeli Cure and Care Rehabilitation Centre, Politeknik Jeli, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) Jeli campus and today, we organise a programme with the Orang Asli community in Kampung Sungai Rual.

“Another vaccination centre will be opened in UMK Jeli campus in addition to the existing vaccination centre at the Jeli District Council hall,” he told reporters after the outreach programme at Kampung Sungai Rual today.

Mustapa, who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), said his office aimed to register and inoculate 200 Orang Asli residents in the village today.

“This village has about 1,000 residents from 207 families. As of noon, a total of 100 people have registered and we hope the number will reach 200 in the evening.

“The outreach programme in this village aims at providing assistance to residents who are having troubles getting their vaccine jabs in the town area,” he said.

Meanwhile, a resident Ramli Lanas, 52, admitted that some people had been persuading him to reject the vaccine, saying that it would weaken the body.

“However, I am determined to get the vaccine and I became the first to be inoculated today. I don’t feel weak at all and in fact, I feel much safer now,” he said. — Bernama