Covid-19: 22 localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO, says SDMC

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock at Jalan Ipoh-Rawang June 1, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, June 5 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today decided to implement the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in 22 localities following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the affected areas.

The SDMC, in a statement, said that six localities in the Dalat district, namely the longhouses in Bala anak Umba, Tulu anak Sli, Duah anak Entingi and Balin anak Gema, as well as Sekolah Kebangsaan St Luke and the Nanga Baoh Health Clinic would be placed under the EMCO from June 7-20.

It said that another four localities in the Bukit Mabong district, namely the longhouses in Tajai, Nanga Sebiro, Baleh; Nyamok, Ng Serau, Sungai Gaat; Laso, Nanga Entawau; and Rentap, Nanga Entawau would be placed under the EMCO from June 3-16.

In Sri Aman, the longhouses in Setia, Sembayang; and Senah, Sembayang Ban will be under the EMCO from June 3-16; the Lepang Sayat longhouse in Engkelili from June 4-17; and the Unya Jambu Arap Skrang longhouse from today until June 18.

In Kapit, the EMCO has been is implemented in the Sli longhouse in Ulu Menuan, Batang Rajang from June 2-15 while that for the longhouses in Empawie, Yong River and Ngelai, Sg Tisa, Sg Yong is from June 3-16.

Also placed under the EMCO in the Julai district are the Philip Janting longhouse in Ulu Bejawai from yesterday until June 20 while the EMCO for the longhouses in Japar and Gasah, Nanga Kemalih starts from today until June 13.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in the Rentap longhouse, Sungai Rayah, Bintangor, Meradong starts today until June 21 and the one in the Anthony Jugu longhouse, Sungai Buloh, Selangau is from June 7-20.

Sarawak recorded 651 new Covid-19 cases today, with 331 of them detected in Kuching, Sibu, Sebauh and Miri. Two new deaths were also reported. — Bernama