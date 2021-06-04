Dr Noor Hisham: 7,748 new Covid-19 infections over past 24 hours, confirmed cases breach 600,000 mark

Passengers don face masks during a ride on the LRT train in Kuala Lumpur June 1, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Despite case numbers dipping slightly, Malaysia today reported its fifth-highest daily Covid-19 tally with 7,748 new cases detected over the last day while surpassing the 600,000 mark cumulatively.

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his daily tweet detailed how Selangor again came up highest with 2,612 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 851, while Negri Sembilan has 709 and Sarawak with 706 making up the top four states.

Currently, Malaysia has confirmed a total of 603,122 Covid-19 cases detected locally.

