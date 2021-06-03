Ismail Sabri: EMCO in several localities in Sabah, Sarawak and Pahang from June 5

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a media conference on the development of movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur, January 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Several localities in Sabah and one each in Sarawak and Pahang will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from June 5-18.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO will involve the Sigah anak Lak longhouse in Sungai Baoh Burak, Dalat in Mukah, Sarawak and in Ladang Chin Teck, Muadzam Shah in Rompin, Pahang.

In Sabah, the areas involved are Kampung Pengaraban in Kudat, Kampung Sugud in Penampang, and four localities in Tawau namely Taman Milenium, Taman Wawasan, Kawasan Semarak and Kampung Jawa Kongsi 10.

“The Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed a spike in Covid-19 cases in these localities and the EMCO enforced will help MOH conduct early contact tracing so that cases can be isolated quickly.

“This will also allow MOH to restrict movement and prevent Covid-19 transmissions from risk areas to other localities,” Ismail Sabri said in a statement on the MCO today.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Kepulauan Tumpat, Mukim Sungai Pinang, Tumpat, Kelantan and in 15 sub-districts in Besut, Terengganu which was scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended to June 18.

This after the MOH found transmissions continue to occur among residents as well as new cases reported in those localities.

Ismail Sabri also said that six sub-districts in Perak, namely Pengkalan Hulu, Taiping, Hulu Kinta (Lahat, Chemor, Ipoh and Tanjung Rambutan), Hulu Bernam Timur, Bagan Serai and Parit Buntar will end tomorrow.

“The EMCO in Bagan Serai and Parit Buntar was scheduled to end on June 9 dan 10 but will end earlier, while other sub-districts will end as scheduled,” he said.

Other areas that will see an end to the EMCO as scheduled are Rumah Awam Kos Rendah Pelagat 3, Besut, Terengganu; Rumah Banjir Kuala Teh, Jerantut, Pahang; Kampung Terusan, Mukim Limbat, Pasir Tumboh, Kelantan; Kampung Boyan, Kuching, Sarawak; Kampung Indani, Semporna and Kampung Pisang in Tawau, Sabah.

Meanwhile, he said 987 individuals were detained yesterday with 939 compounded while 47 others were remanded, with the highest number of violations were for not wearing face masks (218), failing to record personal details or check-in at premises (135), and for having more passengers than permitted in their vehicles (127). — Bernama