Minister: 4,615 cybersecurity incidents reported in Malaysia from Jan-May

PUTRAJAYA, June 2 — A total of 4,615 cybersecurity incidents were reported to the Cyber999 Help Centre, managed by CyberSecurity Malaysia, from January until May, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said in a statement today that the three highest incidents reported during the period were fraud (3,299 cases); intrusion (765) and malicious code (256).

“Digital technology today has become a big part of our lives. While facing the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the movement control order (MCO) that is currently in force, the use of the Internet has also risen significantly nationwide. As such, we are also exposed to various threats and cyberattacks,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) together with CyberSecurity Malaysia would always monitor the country’s cyberspace environment by providing services, assistance as well as technical support to further enhance the network system and cyber defence to all parties, be it the public or private sector and individual Internet users.

Alerts and advisories will also be issued from time to time as reminders for system administrators in public and private organisations as well as Internet users to obtain information on best practices to address and combat cyber threats and attacks.

The information can be obtained the portal MyCERT or the Malaysian Computer Emergency Response Team, CyberSecurity Malaysia at https://www.mycert.org.my/.

To report cybersecurity incidents, the Cyber999 Help Centre can be contacted through various channels, namely via email at [email protected]; or call 1-300-88-2999 from Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm; mobile phone at 019-2665850 for critical incident report only; as well as the Cyber999 app which can be downloaded on Appstore and Google Play.

Saifuddin urged Internet users to always be sensitive, smart as well as to equip themselves with the procedures for the use of technology and the Internet by using it prudently, positively, ethically and responsibly. — Bernama