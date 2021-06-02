MCO 3.0: Terengganu allocates RM6.4m for Berkat 3.0 programme, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said through the targeted assistance, each state constituency would be allocated RM200,000 which would be distributed in two phases. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 2 — The Terengganu government today launched the Terengganu People’s Economic Aid 3.0 (Berkat 3.0) programme with a total allocation of RM6.4 million following the implementation of the total lockdown effective yesterday until June 14.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said through the targeted assistance, each state constituency would be allocated RM200,000 which would be distributed in two phases.

Apart from that, he said the state government had also agreed to provide rental deferment for business premises owned by the state government, statutory bodies and local authorities (PBT) for June and July.

“It is subject to business premises affected by the economic closure following the movement control order 3.0, and premises with rental rates not exceeding RM5,000 per month except for telecommunication tower site rentals,” he said in a statement.

He said Yayasan Terengganu borrowers with incomes below RM2,500 were also given the option to apply for a three-month moratorium.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri said he and the state executive councillors will forego their salary for a month which would be channelled into the Terengganu Covid-19 Fund while state civil servants would also contribute to the fund through deductions from their allowances. — Bernama