MCO 3.0: ERL suspends services this Friday until further notice

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) will be temporarily suspending all its rail services from Friday until further notice due to the enforcement of the 14-day nationwide total lockdown.

ERL, in a statement here today, said the decision was made following consultations with the Transport Ministry and the Land Public Transport Agency as well as taking into account the government’s latest directive on working from home and stricter movement restrictions starting yesterday.

“Thus, in order to ensure that ERL can continue to provide services to all its customers once the MCO is lifted and remain financially sustainable, the company regrettably has to temporarily suspend its services until further notice,” the statement said.

It said that more than a year after the first outbreak of Covid-19, there are limited commuters and virtually no air travellers using the train services.

This has resulted in ERL’s average daily ridership dropping by 69 per cent in 2020 compared to its 2019 pre-Covid-19 level, and with the start of the total lockdown yesterday, the average daily ridership plunged a further 89 per cent compared to its 2020 level.

Information on transport options from each ERL station and the latest service updates can be found on www.KLIAekspres.com, KLIA Ekspres Facebook, Twitter as well as the stations.

Anyone who needs further assistance can contact Customer Enquiry at 03-22678000 (Mondays to Fridays, 8.30am to 6pm). — Bernama