Prasarana confirms receiving RM1.8m demand from legal rep of LRT crash victim still treated in ICU

The damaged LRT train TR81 is pictured at the Gombak tail track in Kuala Lumpur May 27, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Light Rail Transit (LRT) service operators Prasarana Malaysia Berhad have confirmed receiving the legal notice from family members of one the passengers affected by the May 25 incident.

Prasarana acting president and group chief executive officer Datin Norlia Noah in a statement said the notice of demand from solicitors acting on behalf 52-year-old Wong Chee Foong arrived at their headquarters earlier today.

“The legal notice has been handed to Prasarana’s appointed legal advisor for due consideration and immediate action.

“We understand that Mr Wong Chee Foong is currently still undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, Hospital Kuala Lumpur. The goodwill payment due to him will be extended as soon as it is practicable to do so.

“We give our assurance that medical expenses for his surgery and other treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur will be fully borne by Prasarana and we pray for Mr Wong’s speedy recovery,” Norlia wrote in the statement.

She reiterated how Prasarana continues to offer support to the affected passengers in the form of the announced goodwill payments, and counselling services for the affected victims and their family members.

“The well-being of our passengers continues to be our utmost priority. Prasarana has, from the time it came to know of the incident, taken immediate steps to attempt to contact either the passengers involved or their family members.

“Prasarana reassures the public that it will be transparent in its conduct and will continue to give full cooperation to the investigations conducted by the Special Taskforce created by the Ministry of Transport and police.

“It will also continue to work closely with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Transport and the Land Public Transport Authority,” the statement added.

Yesterday, Wong’s family members reported sending a legal notice to Prasarana, with a RM1.8 million claim for damages and negligence.

The passenger’s family had through their lawyer Jazzmine Khoo said the father of four sustained serious head, face and spinal injuries from the crash and forcing him to undergo multiple surgeries and treatments.

Wong is still being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and has not regained consciousness, according to Khoo, adding that the claims would consist of medical expenses, physical damage, mental and emotional stress, trauma, loss of income, special and general damages and for the negligence caused.

On May 24, at approximately 8.33pm, an out-of-service train collided with another train carrying 213 passengers in the tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC LRT stations.

Forty-seven passengers were seriously injured while another 166 suffered minor injuries.

On May 30, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that three victims of the mishap who were receiving treatment at the ICU of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) are recovering well.

He said a 52-year-old male patient also showed improvement, adding that he will be undergoing spinal surgery on May 31, of which the cost amounting to RM24,000 for titanium plating, screws, and rods and other related instruments would be fully paid for by Prasarana.