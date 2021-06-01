In ‘total lockdown’ SOPs, kids 12 and below barred from leaving homes except for limited reasons

Children are not allowed to be present in any public premises or facilities with the exception of four purposes. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Children aged 12 and under are now prohibited from appearing in public except under certain circumstances during the two-week “total lockdown”, according to the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) released today.



Based on the National Security Council’s (NSC) SOPs under general health protocols, children are not allowed to be present in any public premises or facilities with the exception of four purposes.



The four purposes were listed as emergency, medical treatment, education and exercising.



Malaysia begins Phase One of the “total lockdown” today, during which all non-essential activities are prohibited until June 14.



Previously, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba revealed that a total of 82,341 cases of Covid-19 infection in the country involved infants and children.



They included 19,851 cases involving children below four years old, followed by 8,237 cases (five to six), 26,851 (seven to 12) and 27,402 (13 to 17), and they were Covid-19 patients in categories 1, 2 and 3.



According to him, although there is no provision under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) that allows fines to be imposed on parents who put their children at risk of exposure to Covid-19, investigation papers can be opened.



The latest list of SOPs can be obtained here at the NSC’s official website.