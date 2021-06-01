Foreign Visa System: Ahmad Zahid’s corruption trial postponed to June 15

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur March 10, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, June 1 — The trial of former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on 40 corruption charges in connection with the Foreign Visa System (VLN) scheduled at the High Court here today has been postponed to June 15.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran said the postponement was made following the two-week total lockdown implemented nationwide starting today.

“When the trial resumes on June 15, former principal assistant secretary at the Immigration Affairs Division of the Home Ministry Siti Jalillah Abd Manap (third prosecution witness) will be recalled to testify, together with a new witness,” she told reporters through WhatsApp.

The trial was initially scheduled to proceed for three days this week.

So far, two prosecution witnesses had testified before judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa.

Ahmad Zahid is charged with 33 counts of receiving bribes amounting to S$13.56 million from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd as an inducement for himself in his capacity as a civil servant, then as Home Minister, to extend the contract of the company as the operator of a One-Stop Centre (OSC) service in China and the VLN system, as well as to maintain the contract to supply the VLN integrated system paraphernalia to the same company by the Home Ministry.

He allegedly committed the offences at Seri Satria, Precinct 16, Putrajaya and in Country Heights, Kajang, between October 2014 and March 2018.

The charges framed under Section 16 (a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and can be punished under Section 24(1) of the same act, provides a maximum of 20 years in jail and a fine not less than five times of the value of the gratification or RM10,000 whichever is higher upon conviction.

On seven other charges, Ahmad Zahid was charged, in his capacity as Home Minister then, for accepting S$1,150,000, RM3,000,000, €15,000 and US$15,000 without consideration from the same company which he knew had a connection with his function.

He was charged with committing the offences at a house in Country Heights, between June 2015 and October 2017.

The charges were framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of two years or fine or both if found guilty. — Bernama