BALIK PULAU, April 28 — The Magistrate’s Court today set August 18 for the trial of Pantai Jerejak assemblyman Fahmi Zainol, charged with intentionally injuring his wife in February.

Magistrate Chia Huey Ting set the date following a request by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ikmal Affendi Zulkifly to schedule a trial before getting the expected medical report this week.

Earlier, defence lawyer Dr Shamsher Singh Thind asked the court to fix the earliest possible date, noting the case involves no serious issues or need for higher approval.

He said the prior two-month delay caused undue postponement, adding that the complainant filed two police reports (before and after the incident) and tried to withdraw them.

The court also set May 14 for the submission of documents and the medical report related to the case.

Fahmi, former Penang Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperatives Development Committee chairman, arrived at the court complex with his wife.

On February 27, Fahmi, 35, pleaded not guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his wife.

He was charged with committing the offence against Nur Hidayah Abd Jabar, 35, at Persiaran Pantai Jerejak, Bayan Lepas, at about 10pm on February 22.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama