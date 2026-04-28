KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Twelve police officers suspected of involvement in a cryptocurrency robbery case involving a foreign national are now placed under supervision of their respective unit heads.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said all the officers have been removed from active field duties, according to a report by BuletinTV3.

“The investigation is still pending technical reports. If there are new developments, God willing, we will share updates on the investigation.

“So far, the 12 officers are still working; they have not been suspended from work but have been taken off active field duties and are being monitored by their respective unit heads,” he told a press conference held by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department and Commercial Crime Investigation Department at the Selangor police headquarters today.

Previously, media reports said 12 police personnel, including four officers from Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department, were detained over suspicion of involvement in an organised robbery involving about RM200,000 worth of cryptocurrency from a group of Chinese nationals.

Those detained reportedly included an assistant superintendent, an inspector, a sergeant, six corporals, two lance corporals and a constable aged between 24 and 47.