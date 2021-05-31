Vaccinating as many people as possible the only way out from Covid-19, says Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said vaccine equity is still a major issue and the world cannot win this war against the virus unless everyone has equal and rapid access to vaccines. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The only hope for the world to end the Covid-19 pandemic is to ensure as many people are vaccinated as rapidly as possible, hence Malaysia reiterates its call for universal access to Covid-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said vaccine equity is still a major issue and the world cannot win this war against the virus unless everyone has equal and rapid access to vaccines.

“These vaccines must be affordable and accessible to all. We joined the Covax Facility to facilitate the equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines globally and commend the World Health Organisation (WHO) for spearheading this effort.

“I am delighted to note that Malaysia has started receiving the vaccines procured through Covax,” he said in his address during the closing session of the 74th World Health Assembly held virtually at Geneva, Switzerland tonight.

The government continues to provide free health screening and treatment for Covid-19 infections, and free vaccination to everyone in the country, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status. — Bernama

MORE TO COME