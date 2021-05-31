Operating during total lockdown: Miti to coordinate new one-stop centre for approval letters for businesses

The National Security Council (NSC) said new approval letters will be required for the first phase of the third movement control order (MCO), otherwise known as ‘total lockdown’ from June 1 to June 14. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) is back in charge as the one-stop coordinator for businesses to get written permission to operate from tomorrow.

The National Security Council (NSC) said new approval letters will be required for the first phase of the third movement control order (MCO), otherwise known as “total lockdown” from June 1 to June 14.

“The NSC special meeting chaired by the YAB Prime Minister today has decided that a one-stop centre coordinated by Miti be established to issue approval letters for essential economic sectors to operate after receiving confirmation from ministries that supervise the related sector,” the NSC said in a statement today.

“In line with that, new applications for approval for travel for work have to be resubmitted through the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (Cims) 3.0 portal coordinated by Miti and involving all ministries that supervise 17 essential services sectors that have been allowed to operate,” it concluded in the brief statement.

