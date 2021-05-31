Dr Noor Hisham: As Covid-19 cases in the country come down, patients being treated in ICUs rise up to record 851

Medical and Malaysian Armed Forces personnel in PPE suits during a dry run session at the Kepala Batas Field Intensive Care Unit, Kepala Batas Hospital May 25, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — As Covid-19 cases in the country record a dip for two days straight, the number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) has gone up to 851.

This breaks yesterday’s worrying record of 846 patients being treated in the ICU, with Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah adding that 422 of the 851 patients need ventilators to help them breathe.

Dr Noor Hisham added that Malaysia recorded 67 deaths from the deadly disease today, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country to 2,796.

MORE TO COME