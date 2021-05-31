Covid-19: KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital starts administering vaccine

KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital chief executive officer Mohd Azhar Abdullah said its vaccination exercise was expected to provide 200 doses of the vaccine per day. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, May 31 — KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital became the first private hospital to start administering the Covid-19 vaccine on residents here.

It is among four private hospitals in Johor Baru serving as vaccine administering centres. The others are one each in Kluang, Batu Pahat and Muar.

KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital chief executive officer Mohd Azhar Abdullah said its vaccination exercise was expected to provide 200 doses of the vaccine per day, hence realising the government’s aim of increasing the number of vaccine injections to 150,000 per day within the next two months.

“We are proud and happy of being chosen as a vaccination centre. This is part of our contribution to the nation in ensuring that Malaysia would eventually be free from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, over 100 of the hospital’s trained health workers would be placed at the centre for a smooth vaccination process while strictly adhering to the standard operating procedure set by the Health Ministry.

Mohd Azhar said the vaccination is being offered for free under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and the public is advised not to rush and crowd the private hospitals involved to get vaccinated.

“The procedure of getting vaccinated at the private hospitals is the same as that at the government hospitals or other community vaccination centres with registration to be made first through the MySejahtera application,” he added. — Bernama