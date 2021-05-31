‘But only 2,000 have registered’, Khairy says in response to criticism not all GPs nationwide in Covid-19 vaccination drive

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Not all general practitioner (GP) clinics want to take part in the country’s vaccination drive, with only 2,467 of them having registered for the cause to date, according to National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin

During a press conference today, Khairy said other than the limited number of registrants, the GPs also have to go through training and have the adequate equipment to store the vaccines in a cold chain system.

“This requires some preparation on part of the GPs, not all want to participate, they have to register through ProtectHealth (Corporation Sdn Bhd),” he said.

MORE TO COME