Kedah MB urges people not to skip Covid-19 vaccination appointments

A nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur vaccination centre May 16, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

ALOR SETAR, May 30 — Kedah Mentri Besar Kedah Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor today urged Covid-19 vaccine recipients in the state to turn up for their vaccination appointments.

He said skipping the appointments without reasonable grounds was an irresponsible act that could lead to the failure of the vaccination programme’s objectives.

“(Of course), there is a list of replacements available, but I hope there will not be any no-shows from now on as this is irresponsible behaviour,” he told newsmen after visiting the Stadium Sultan Abdul Halim vaccination centre here today.

He was commenting on reports quoting Kedah Health Director Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang that some 10,827 registered vaccine recipients in the state had failed to turn up for their appointments between April 19 and May 22.

Muhammad Sanusi also advised the people not to be influenced by unverified information on Covid-19 vaccines spread via social media. — Bernama