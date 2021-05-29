Operator urges some LRT Kelana Jaya, MRT riders to test for Covid-19 after two report infection

A general view during the commuting peak hour at Pasar Seni LRT station May 25, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Riders who used the LRT Kelana Jaya line and MRT Kajang line during yesterday’s morning peak hour should test for Covid-19 if they show signs of infection, said Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd.

The operator of both lines said it has been informed by two riders via social media that they have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Health screenings are also recommended for those who used the LRT service from Taman Melati and KLCC at peak hours on May 27,” it said in a statement.

Rapid Rail said one rider informed it that she had boarded the LRT from Wangsa Maju for Pasar Seni, before switching over to the MRT line at the Semantan station between 7.30am and 8.30am yesterday.

Another infected rider reported using the LRT from Taman Melati to KLCC between 8am and 9am on May 27, it said.

Rapid Rail thanked both for communicating their infections and urged riders to obey all standard operating procedures introduced to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infections.