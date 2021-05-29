One new cluster dubbed Sungai Sian Cluster detected in Meradong

The State Health Department today declared one new Covid-19 cluster dubbed the Sungai Sian Cluster in Meradong which is a community cluster. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, May 29 — The State Health Department today declared one new Covid-19 cluster dubbed the Sungai Sian Cluster in Meradong which is a community cluster.

It involved a longhouse at Sungai Sian which spread via social movement and close interaction. A total of 57 individuals were screened, where 22 tested positive, 30 tested negative and five awaiting lab results.

All those who tested positive were referred to the Sarikei Hospital and admitted into Sarikei and Meradong quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC).

At the same time, SDMC also announced the end of seven clusters after not recording any new positive cases in the last 28 days. They are Jalan Ding Lik Kwong Cluster in Sibu, Passin Cluster in Matu, Duranda Emas Cluster in Serian, Sungai Tuah Cluster in Kanowit, Durin Cluster in Bau, Sungai Sebemban Cluster in Bintulu, and Asia Villa Cluster in Kuching.

Meanwhile, the state has 79 active clusters with 11 continuing to report a total of 47 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases were Sungai Sian Cluster in Meradong (21), Beladin Cluster in Pusa (8), Hulu Spaoh Cluster in Betong (5), Jalan Endap Sawit Cluster in Samarahan (3), Jalan Dato Permaisuri Cluster in Miri (2), Putai Cluster in Bukit Mabong (2), Kibong Cluster in Sibu (2), Melugu Cluster in Sri Aman (1), Jalan Rubber Cluster in Kuching (1), Selumit Cluster in Tanjung Manis (1), Kampung Semerah Padi Cluster in Kuching (1). — Borneo Post Online