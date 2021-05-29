Malaysia’s nationwide Covid-19 infectivity rate rises up to 1.15 after five-day dip

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam May 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 ― The national Covid-19 infectivity rate, measured as R0 or Rt, has gone up to 1.15 after dipping for the past five days, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah posted early this morning.

Kadar kebolehjangkitan Covid-19 atau Ro/Rt pada jangkaan mengikut kes seharian pada 28 hb Mei 2021 untuk seluruh negara adalah 1.15.. Manakala pecahan mengikut negeri adalah seperti di lampiran. pic.twitter.com/BFctXZ2hnY — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) May 28, 2021

Although yesterday, Malaysia recorded the lowest R-value at R 1.14 since it peaked on May 23, when the R-value was at R 1.21.

The R-value represents the average number of vulnerable people that each new Covid-19 patient could potentially infect, with a value of below 1.0 needed to successfully suppress the spread of the disease.

Any value above 1 indicates a high infectivity rate, which means for every citizen in the two states with SARS-Cov-2, could infect as many as three people.

Melaka R-value shot up to 1.32 from 1.27 yesterday, making it the state with the highest Sars-cov 2 infectivity followed by Sabah at 1.31. Yesterday Sabah’s R-value was at R 1.26.

Other states including Kuala Lumpur and Pulau Pinang have also increased their R-value from 1.07 yesterday to 1.13 and 1.09 respectively.

Selangor, the country which has the most Covid-19 cases and testing however remained at R 1.12.

Other states with high R value are Negri Sembilan at 1.30, Kedah and Pahang (1.21) and Kelantan (1.18).

Yesterday, Malaysia today recorded a daily new Covid-19 figure that exceeds the 8,000 thresholds for the first time.

Dr Noor Hisham announced on Facebook and Twitter that Malaysia today had 8,290 new Covid-19 cases, which is the highest-ever recorded in a day so far.

This brings Malaysia to a total of 549,514 Covid-19 cases so far.

Selangor alone had 2,052 new Covid-19 cases and accounted for 24.75 per cent or almost one-fourth of all the 8,290 cases recorded nationwide today.

Next were Kelantan at 851 cases, Kuala Lumpur (830), Johor (762), Sarawak (698), Kedah (544), Negri Sembilan (520), Penang (421), Perak (405), Melaka (380), Sabah (308), Pahang (254), and Terengganu (207).

The only ones with fewer than 50 new cases today were Putrajaya at 44 cases, Perlis (eight), and Labuan (six).