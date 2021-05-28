State health directors: Many fail to show up for their Covid-19 vaccination appointment

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Almost every state in the country is now facing the problem of people not showing up for their vaccination appointments and the number is not small, it involved thousands of appointments as confirmed by the health director of each state.

It was reported that about 10,000 individuals failed to show up for their vaccination appointments in Pahang while in Melaka 3,934 people did not turn up, Johor (14,144), Kelantan (almost 10,000), Perlis (more than 3,000), Negeri Sembilan (about 6,200), Kedah (10,827) and more than 9,000 people in Perak.

Melaka Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said among the reasons given included unaware of the appointment date, unwell, no transport and there were some who just refused to be vaccinated.

“If they cannot come on the scheduled day, their names are still there and they can still be vaccinated. But I suggest that everyone stick to the appointment to facilitate the process of vaccination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor Health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu said those who refused to be vaccinated were mostly senior citizens who were registered by their children.

Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Bahari Che Awang Ngah said the wait-and-see attitude and wanting to discuss with their children were identified as the cause of senior citizens not showing up for their appointments.

“We hope the children and those who are close to the elderly will help explain the importance of taking the vaccine. Children should also be firm on this issue because they better understand the benefits of the vaccine,” he said.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba was reported as saying that the Health Ministry was considering the possibility of imposing compounds or penalties on individuals who failed to show up for their Covid-19 vaccination appointments.

He said the proposal would be brought to the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply meeting soon. — Bernama