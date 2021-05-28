SELangkah chief rejects CITF blame for phantom AstraZeneca sign-ups

People use the SElangkah app at Dewan Seri Siantan in Gombak May 19, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — SELangkah was not behind unsolicited bookings for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine that caused some recipients to lose their existing appointments, the chief executive of the Selangor health platform said today.

Responding to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force’s (CITF) allegation that mass bookings by SELangkah were responsible for some people getting AstraZeneca appointments they did not seek, Tengku Iesta Tengku Alaudin rejected this as baseless.

“SELangkah would like to stress that we were not involved in the AstraZeneca bookings as alleged.

“We were also never contacted by the CITF on this matter as alleged,” he said in a statement.

The CEO added that SELangkah would not hesitate to take legal action against those making false allegations against the platform.

Earlier today, the CITF released a statement saying it concluded that the unsolicited AstraZeneca vaccine appointments some Malaysians received were because SELangkah made the bookings without their knowledge or consent.

The CITF said its checks concluded that the mass bookings were made from a single IP address and that it contacted the party responsible, which it identified as SELangkah.

The task force added that SELangkah then informed the CITF that it made the bookings for the AstraZeneca slots without checking if the individuals from the ImuniSEL database agreed to receive the vaccine, causing their previous appointments to be replaced.

The CITF did not explain the mechanism through which SELangkah was able to make mass bookings at a time when Malaysians had struggled to access the CITF website to register for the opt-in AstraZeneca scheme.

After the initial furore over the inability to register for the AstraZeneca vaccine, some are now complaining that they have been given appointments to receive it when they did not register for it themselves.

Others also complained that their previous appointments, some as early as this week, have now been pushed back to June and July for the vaccine they did not ask to receive.

The CITF has reincorporated the AstraZeneca vaccine into the main National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme after concluding that there was no longer hesitancy towards it.