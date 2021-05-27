Johor Pakatan urges Putrajaya to let state boost Covid-19 vaccination efforts

In a statement, Johor PH said the latest data shows that various non-medical measures including the Emergency and movement control order (MCO) have failed to control the increase in Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Farhan Najib

JOHOR BARU, May 27 — The Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition today proposed that the state government should target 80 per cent Covid-19 herd immunity by the year’s end for travel to resume and the economy to recover.

In a statement, Johor PH said the latest data shows that various non-medical measures including the Emergency and movement control order (MCO) have failed to control the increase in Covid-19 cases.

“We urge the federal government to allow the state government to submit programmes to complement the national vaccination project through its own initiative.

“This is in order to expedite vaccine registration and ensure that the people attend the vaccination programme as many in the rural population and senior citizens are mostly unskilled in using the MySejahtera application,” said the Opposition coalition.

The statement bore the names of Johor Opposition Leader Aminolhuda Hassan who is also the state Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief and his PKR and DAP counterparts Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Teo Nie Ching, who represented Liew Chin Tong respectively.

The Johor PH statement comes after a bipartisan meeting involving all of the state’s MPs and assemblymen that was chaired by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Muhammad on the welfare of the state for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last Thursday, Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar decreed that all of the state’s MPs and state assemblymen must attend a meeting in light of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

During the meeting, Johor PH proposed an allocation of RM100,000 for each elected representative.

Johor PH also called on the state government to share its data and strategy with all elected representatives in an effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic together.

“Elected representatives should be given access to local data and information that can be used to reach out to the people and deliver assistance.

“Regular meetings and discussions between the state government and all elected representatives need to be held more frequently to review the decisions that have been made as well as to make additional measures,” said the statement.

Earlier, it was reported that the Johor government will provide a total of RM2.8 million to all 56 state lawmakers, including Opposition assemblymen, to battle the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Hasni, as the chair of the meeting, said the additional allocation of RM50,000 to each assemblyman is to be used for advocacy programmes and to help disseminate accurate information about the government’s efforts against the pandemic.