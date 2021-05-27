After Tajuddin, DAP calls for all politicians appointed to GLC posts be sacked

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng speaks at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on September 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has urged today for all politicians who were recently appointed as chairman or as a board member of any government-linked companies (GLCs) to have their contracts terminated immediately.

He said following the sacking of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd’s Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, this will ensure a political reform by the government.

“Otherwise, this is only a circumstantial ad-hoc sacking that will not lead to institutional reform, as done by PH in appointing non-politicians on the Board of Directors of GLC.

“As custodians of public funds involving tens of billions of ringgit, only competent and qualified professionals should serve as directors of GLCs.

Lim claimed that Tajuddin and other MPs who were appointed by Perikatan Nasional (PN) after taking power last year are unqualified to do their job.

However, he said that despite even the politicians themselves including Pasir Mas MPs Ahmad Fadhli Shaari saying politicians should not be in GLCs, he forsees that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be reluctant to take the step.

“Muhyiddin is unlikely to terminate all politicians serving on the board of directors of GLCs.

“Muhyiddin was recorded on audio, offering political posts and positions in GLCs in exchange for political support.

“Ensuring that these MPs have an incentive to continue to support him is especially crucial when Muhyiddin has lost his parliamentary majority after Umno has withdrawn its support,” he said referring to the “scheme of things” audio recording which allegedly have Muhyiddin offering political post for support.

Yesterday, the Finance Ministry terminated Tajuddin as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad's non-executive chairman with immediate effect.

The letter was dated May 26 and signed by Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The letter came on the heels of a public campaign calling for the sacking of Tajuddin from the government-linked company after his disastrous handling of a press conference on May 25 to address the previous day’s two-train collision on the LRT Kelana Jaya line at KLCC that injured over 200 passengers, including six in critical condition.