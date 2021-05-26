Fines await customers who shop over two-hour limit, says ministry

People wearing face masks shop for groceries at the NSK in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2021. KPDNHEP said OPS HAD 2J would focus on supermarkets, shopping complexes, farmers’ markets, night markets and other premises. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 26 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has mobilised an operation dubbed ‘OPS HAD 2J’ from today to ensure the two-hour shopping limit at business premises is observed.

KPDNHEP, in a statement, said OPS HAD 2J would focus on supermarkets, shopping complexes, farmers’ markets, night markets and other premises.

“To ensure the effectiveness of the maximum time limit, shoppers are urged to plan their journey and list the items they want to buy first. They are also encouraged to leave the premises once they have made their purchase.

“It should be noted here, that the aim of OPS HAD 2J is also to avoid too many customers in the premises which will cause congestions and can result in a long wait for other customers,’’ said the statement.

It said 2,262 enforcement officers nationwide would monitor and ensure the full compliance of the related SOP.

The operation also involved other enforcement agencies such as the Ministry of Health, police and local authorities.

KPDNHEP said any customer who overstayed would be issued a compound.

“Other than the two-hour shopping limit, all parties, namely, customers and traders must comply with the other existing SOP,” it said. — Bernama