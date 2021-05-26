Explain AstraZeneca web registration problems, Muda leader tells Khairy

The section for Covid-19 vaccination registration via the MySejahtera mobile application is displayed on a mobile phone in Kuala Lumpur February 23, 2021. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — A Malaysian United Democratic Party (Muda) leader has urged National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin to explain flaws with the website to register for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a statement today, Muda secretary-general Amir Abd Hadi said many people were unable to use the government website to register themselves for the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was opened today.

“After many times failed to assist the public in vaccination registration, the public has raised many questions, including the use of the free version of ‘cloudflare’.

“This also raised many questions regarding the cost used to develop the system worth RM70 million,” he said.

Amir also stressed that Khairy must reveal the company behind the website.

“The rakyat deserves to know,” he said.

On social media, Malaysians looking to register for the voluntary AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine were met with frustration and disappointment as they attempted to book their spot after missing out on the first round.

Reminiscent of the first and second round registrations for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the third round opt-in was similarly met with several hiccups within seconds of it going “live” just after noon.

Initially scheduled to go live at noon sharp, the bookings were only opened shortly after 12.20pm and was immediately marred by technical glitches which impeded successful registrations.

Checks by Malay Mail showed that applicants were unable to select their respective states for the designated vaccination centres earlier while others complained of being stuck in an infinite captcha loop.

Khairy said last Friday that the second round opt-in will be open to those under age 60 if there were still slots available once registration for seniors closed on May 26.

The AstraZeneca vaccine opt-in was first made available to the public on May 2 but was limited at that time to residents in the Klang Valley.

Registration for its 268,800 slots opened at noon on May 2 and was fully snapped up within three hours.

The second round of the opt-in will see 1.26 million doses be made available. These are open to those residing in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Johor and Sarawak.