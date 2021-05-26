Anwar says public treated like ‘beggars’ chasing vaccine as he urges Putrajaya to step up registration efforts

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the ‘Bicara Tokoh’ programme in Kajang April 10, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — After a series of glitches during the third round opt-in registration for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lambasted the government for its failure to ensure a smooth vaccine registration process.

In Twitter posting today, the Port Dickson MP said people are being treated as if they were “beggars” chasing for the vaccine by the ruling administration.

“This is not the first time people have been treated like beggars chasing vaccines. We need to improve the registration capacity to make it easier for everyone. How many times do you have to repeat this?" said Anwar

Ini bukan kali pertama rakyat dilayan seperti pengemis mengejar vaksin. Kita perlu tingkatkan kemampuan pendaftaran untuk memudahkan semua. Berapa kali kena ulang? — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) May 26, 2021

The third round opt-in registration for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine closed today after all allocated slots were snapped up within an hour after the registration drive went live despite persisting technical glitches.

Much to the frustration of eager applicants, the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) announced that the appointment booking for the second round of the AstraZeneca Voluntary Vaccine Initiative was now closed in a tweet posted at 1.27pm.

On social media, Malaysians looking to register for the voluntary AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine were met with frustration and disappointment as they attempted to book their spot after missing out on the first round.

Reminiscent of the first and second round registrations for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the third round opt-in was similarly met with several hiccups within seconds of it going “live” just after noon.

Initially scheduled to go live at noon sharp, the bookings were only opened shortly after 12.20pm which was immediately marred by technical glitches which impeded successful registrations.

The AstraZeneca vaccine opt-in was first made available to the public on May 2 but was limited at that time to residents in the Klang Valley.

Registration for its 268,800 slots opened at noon on May 2 and was fully snapped up within three hours.

The second round of the opt-in will see 1.26 million doses be made available. These are open to those residing in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Johor and Sarawak.



