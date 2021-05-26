Third round opt-in for AstraZeneca jab still marred by technical hiccups

Checks showed that applicants were unable to select their respective state for the designated vaccination centres earlier in the day. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Reminiscent of the first and second round registrations for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the third round opt-in was similarly met with several hiccups within seconds of it going “live” just after noon.

After about 20 minutes of anxious waiting after the initial start time of 12pm, the registration drive went live but not without several technical glitches which impeded the registration process.

Checks by Malay Mail showed that applicants were unable to select their respective state for the designated vaccination centres earlier.

Earlier in a tweet, the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) said the AstraZeneca vaccine booking page was still being updated.

The booking was supposed to go live at noon sharp but was delayed, going live only around 12.20pm.

The AstraZeneca vaccine booking page is still being updated. You can begin to book your slot from 12.15pm. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) May 26, 2021

As of 12.40pm, checks showed the technical glitches persist, much to the frustration of eager applicants.

