Selangor MB: Tighter MCO 3.0 best measure to contain Covid-19

SHAH ALAM, May 25 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari believes that the tighter movement control order (MCO) 3.0 which came into effect today is the best decision for the time being to contain the spread of Covid-19.

However, he said the implementation of the MCO should be reviewed from time to time, depending on the current situation of the pandemic.

“I believe this is the best decision for now but we have to look at it again if the number of cases continues to increase.

“If there is no solution, then only we can implement a lockdown, but we have to make the preparation from now,” he said to reporters after visiting the vaccination centre at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) Shah Alam, today.

He said the MCO, which has been implemented for two weeks in Selangor starting May 6, has resulted in the reduction of Covid-19 cases in several clusters, including at educational institutions and workplaces.

“In the next two weeks, we hope to see the outcome of MCO 3.0, whether we manage to reduce the cases further or not,” said Amirudin.

Meanwhile, Amirudin also urged the National Security Council to assist individuals who had to cancel their vaccination appointment after testing positive for Covid-19.

“When they recovered from Covid-19, they have to wait for three to six months before getting vaccinated. Therefore, we have to reschedule their appointments so that no one will miss their vaccination,” he said. — Bernama