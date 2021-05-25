Khairy: New round of AstraZeneca opt-in registration for those under 60 opens at noon tomorrow

Khairy Jamaluddin said that slots for the vaccine would be available for booking at 12pm. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) today announced that opt-in registration for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for those under 60 will begin tomorrow (May 26).

In a press conference, Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin said that slots for the vaccine would be available for booking at 12pm.

He however stressed that the elderly will still be prioritised when assigning slots for the vaccine.

