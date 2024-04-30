HULU SELANGOR, April 30 — Despite successfully holding the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state seat for three terms, Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not use it as an excuse to feel comfortable.

National DAP Publicity Secretary Teo Nie Ching said PH will work hard by meeting as many voters as possible to ensure that the seat can be retained on May 11.

“This is only the fourth day of the campaign and we understand that for a by-election (the) turnout rate is low. So, I think that is (among) our challenges.

“For us, we will campaign until the last moment...we will go all out in this campaign because I think this campaign is important not only for DAP, PH but it is also (important) for the Selangor state government,” she said today.

Teo, who is also the DAP Wanita chief, said this to reporters when met after a walkabout around the KKB public market with the PH candidate representing the Unity Government in the by-election, Pang Sock Tao, here.

The Deputy Communications Minister said that so far, the reception of the people in KKB and the social media reviews of Pang have been good and she hopes that the remaining 10 days of the campaign period will be fully utilised by all parties with a mature and healthy campaign.

Commenting on PAS Information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari’s statement describing the PH leaders as ‘mudah melenting’ (volatile)’, the Kulai Member of Parliament (MP) said it showed the immature statement of the Pasir Mas MP.

“I think that’s an immature statement. When someone counterattacks their statement, then they think others are emotional.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to label others like that,” she said.

The KKB by-election, which will witness a four-cornered contest involving Pang, Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), is being held following the death of the incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission set May 11 as polling day, while early voting is on May 7. — Bernama