Free renewal for KL petty traders until December 2021, says FT minister

People wearing face masks throng Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman to do some shopping in Kuala Lumpur May 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Petty traders in the national capital will be able to renew their temporary licences for free under the Federal Territories Free Trading Initiative (IWBB), which has been extended until December.

Federal Territories and Urban Well-being Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the extension took into consideration the impact of the prolonged pandemic on the economic welfare of the city’s residents.

He said the IWBB was initially planned to end on April 15 and then extended to July 31, but after discussions with the urban dwellers and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), it was decided that a longer extension would provide residents the opportunity to start up business during difficult times.

“I took the step of extending it further until December 2021. This means that those who have expired licences can renew them immediately and they will not be charged any fees,” he said in an online press conference today.

Annuar said to date, 4,491 petty traders from a total of 7,822 applications have got their licences.

Under the IWBB, petty traders can set up shop freely in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya as long as they do not obstruct traffic or become public nuisances.

Annuar started giving out temporary licences to petty traders from November 15 last year.

The minister said DBKL will continue to monitor the licence holders and ensure the place where they engage in their trade comply with the health standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Traders in certain areas may have been quite popular and the arrangement of the stalls may have evoked a bazaar-like atmosphere.

“To ensure that this programme does not contribute to things that conflict with our efforts, CIty Hall is asked to arrange where necessary the arrangement of stalls so that they are further apart from each other,” he said.

Annuar also announced that youths are invited to start up their own business in KL and said DBKL will provide them with space in locations like the Tunku Abdul Rahman alley, an area popularly known for the annual Ramadan Bazaars.

However, he said there would be a need to control the allotment for health issues.

“Probably maybe 30 per cent or one-third areas to be open compared to the original capacity. And those who wanted to set up business can be applied from City Hall,” he said.

Annuar also urged other communities and residents’ associations to “have heart” and let petty traders start their business on empty lots or public areas which did not obstruct traffic as many members of the public had to resort to selling in temporary stalls to get money.

These two are part of seven new initiatives under the Wilayah Cakna 5.0 by the ministry.