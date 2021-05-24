Transport minister: Airport, port operators can optimise workforce to ensure activities not affected

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said delivery of essential goods through airports and ports nationwide to their intended destinations must not be affected or hindered to ensure adequate supply. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 24 — Airports and port operators are allowed to optimise their workforce to ensure that import and export activities are not adversely affected during the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 period, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

In welcoming the National Security Council’s (MKN) decision to limit the private sector workforce capacity to 60 per cent in an effort to prevent further outbreaks of Covid-19, Wee, however, said delivery of essential goods through airports and ports nationwide to their intended destinations must not be affected or hindered to ensure adequate supply.

“Therefore, I have instructed airport and port authorities as well as operators only to optimise their operational staffing levels to their respective needs to ensure that import and export activities are not adversely affected during the MCO 3.0 period,” he said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had, on May 10, announced the nationwide enforcement of the MCO from May 12-June 7 in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

On May 22, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced additional restrictions to tighten the SOPs of the MCO 3.0 which, among others required 40 per cent of the workforce in the private sector and 80 per cent from the public sector to work from home.

Wee said the Transport Ministry would continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure that the movement of goods and cargo was not hindered and to reduce shocks to the market in general.

“All employees of airports and ports are strongly reminded to strictly comply with all required standard operating procedures (SOPs), including wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), maintaining physical distancing, and checking in with MySejahtera QR codes where required,” he said. — Bernama