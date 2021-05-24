Domestic Trade Ministry assures poultry supply adequate following temporary closure of chicken factory in Melaka

A woman looks at chicken for sale at the Petaling Jaya wet market April 20, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, May 24 — The temporary closure of a chicken processing factory in Melaka due to the spread of Covid-19 among its workers has not affected the chicken supply in the market.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement director Azman Adam said so far, there were no complaints received from consumers pertaining to chicken supply.

“The current supply of chicken in the market is sufficient,” he said in a statement today.

The media previously reported that the largest chicken processing factory in Melaka, situated at the Masjid Tanah Industrial Area, was ordered to close from May 22 until June 4 after 175 workers contracted Covid-19.

Azman said based on the information, the chickens processed at the factory were only distributed to selected hypermarkets, supermarkets, restaurants and retail premises.

He stressed that no supply of processed chicken and chicken-based products were distributed from the company to wet markets.

Azman added that the company would seek assistance and cooperation from other factories under the same network to ensure the continuity of their products in the market.

KPDNHEP would not hesitate to take stern action on any quarters who take advantage of the situation to increase the price of chicken, he said.

He advised consumers to channel any information on price hike via KPDNHEP’s ‘e-aduan’ portal; call centre at 1-800-886-800; email to [email protected]; or WhatsApp to 019-279 4317. — Bernama