Selangor MB: 1,494 suspected Covid-19 positive cases from Selangor screening programme

Health officers conduct the Covid-19 antigen rapid test at Laurent Bleu, CMC Centre Cheras January 11, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, May 23 — A total of 1,494 individuals are suspected to be Covid-19 positive following the free Covid-19 Community Screening Programme carried out at 18 state assembly constituencies (DUN) in Selangor, as of yesterday.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, through his Twitter account @Amirudin Shari, said this was from the 29,239 individuals who underwent screenings in the constituencies involved.

“As of May 22 (yesterday), a total of 29,239 individuals had undergone the Covid-19 screening programme by the state government. A total of 1,494 individuals are suspected to be positive. Join the screening by pre-registering at screening.selangkah.my/login or via the SELangkah application,” he said.

This free Covid-19 screening programme by the state government is being carried out at 56 DUN in Selangor from May 8-June 10. — Bernama