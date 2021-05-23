Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce calls for establishment of joint committee with China’s pandemic experts

The Petaling District Health Clinic staff conducting Covid-19 swab tests at Pelangi Apartments October 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) has recommended the setting up of a joint special committee with the People’s Republic of China to strengthen the interaction and exchanges between official agencies and pandemic experts in both countries.

MCCC president Datuk Tan Yew Sing said China’s successful experience, especially Wuhan, in handling similar challenges offered good lessons on targeted total lockdown with full government support and secured full cooperation from the population.

“MCCC welcomes the support from China to Malaysia in improving its vaccine production capacity, which is undoubtedly a timely help in the current situation.

“Our governments must bring together experts and medical talents to cooperate with the Ministry of Health to set up an anti-Covid-19 task force and empower them to carry out prevention and control measures, including vaccine supply and vaccination mechanism,” he said in a statement.

Tan said MCCC is supportive of the government’s call for more adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP) from the public and industry to control the escalating trend of the pandemic in Malaysia.

“MCCC notes that while having a stricter SOP will cause suffering and even more economic losses to the people and enterprises, this short-term loss is a necessary price for long-term safety,” he added. — Bernama