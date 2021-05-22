Ismail: Not wearing face masks under your niqab, face shields an offence

Celebrity Neelofa received criticism for apparently not wearing a mask underneath her niqab. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri reminded all Malaysians that the wearing of a face mask in public is mandatory. Even if you are already wearing a niqab or face shield.

There is no excuse not to wear the face mask, the senior minister (defence) said today.

Ismail explained that this is clearly stipulated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 or Act 342 of the need to wear a face mask .

“Under Act 342, it is a must to wear a face mask. Apart from a face mask, said person cannot make an excuse on why they are not wearing a face mask.

“If you wear a face shield, niqab or whatever, it cannot be an excuse not to wear a face mask. You can wear these things, face shield, niqab as an addition,’’ he said during a special press conference with the Ministry of Health today.

Ismail was responding to questions by members of the press on whether just wearing a niqab or face shield would be considered an offence.

This is in reference to news the police are investigating celebrity entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor for allegedly not wearing a face mask underneath her niqab during her appearance at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court on May 21.