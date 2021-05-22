Malay Mail

Health DG moots double face masks or face shields at hospitals, high risk areas

Saturday, 22 May 2021 06:34 PM MYT

BY SHAHRIN AIZAT NOORSHAHRIZAM

File photo of Dr Noor Hisham. — Picture by Choo Choy May
KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — With new and more aggressive variants of the Covid-19 virus in the country, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today advised Malaysians to take additional safety measures when out in high risk public areas like a hospital.

“It is recommended to wear a double face mask and face shield in high risk places such as hospitals. 

“In public places, there is no need for a double face mask, but it is mandatory to wear a face mask,” he said in a joint news conference with Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob this evening.

