Sarawakian villagers’ lifeline cut as flood waters sweep away Tutoh bridge

MIRI, May 21 — Heavy rain in the interior and upper Baram region has resulted in uncharacteristic floods from the highlands in Bario to the lower region, sweeping away lifeline bridges and properties of hapless villagers.

Boyce Ngau, an aspiring Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate for the Mulu state constituency, said the only bridge connecting Long Kawa to Long Bedian has been swept away by rushing waters after the Tutoh river burst its banks.

“The villagers could only watch helplessly as the rushing water carried away their outboard engine-equipped boats and other properties as well as destroyed their farms yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday, adding that torrential rain in the highlands had triggered massive flooding at many villages in Baram.

Boyce said the actual damage to the crops and properties could only be ascertained later.

Meanwhile, villages in Tutoh are calling on the state government to urgently set aside special allocation to rebuild the destroyed bridge at Long Kawa to enable them, as well as workers and contractors of Petronas, to cross the river safely.

When contacted, Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala said he has received reports on the severe flooding in upper Baram and Tutoh, caused by the heavy and prolonged rain from Wednesday night.

He said many places in Baram including the Mulu and Telang Usan constituencieshave been badly hit, and called the flood one of the worst in recent years.

“I have requested Miri Division Disaster Committee to convene immediately to assess the situation on the ground and to get reports from all the affected longhouses to arrange for immediate relief assistance,” he said, adding he will be joining in the meeting which will be held this afternoon via Zoom.

In view of the current situation, Gerawat called for all non-essential travel plans to be put off due to some of the road and bridges not being safe or passable. — Borneo Post