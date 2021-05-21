Police arrest man for bomb hoax at Tawau Airport

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said the 30-year-old suspect from Semporna who works as an auxiliary police in Selangor was arrested at 8.20am. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TAWAU, May 21 — A man was arrested by the police yesterday for claiming to have a bomb at Tawau Airport after getting frustrated with having to wait for a long time to check in for his flight.

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said the 30-year-old suspect from Semporna who works as an auxiliary police in Selangor was arrested at 8.20am.

“The suspect who was with his wife and two children, arrived at the Tawau Airport from Semporna at 7am to fly to Kuala Lumpur but they were forced to endure a long wait.

“While the staff at the counter was inspecting items in their bags, the suspect said loudly, ‘there’s a bomb’ and this was heard by staff at the check-in counter and people nearby,” he said in a media conference here today.

Peter said a bomb disposal unit was then tasked to inspect the suspect’s bag but found only food packages in it.

The suspect was released on police bail today after being held for 24 hours and will be investigated for criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

He said the incident could be a lesson for others and reminded that bomb hoaxes at airports are against the law and will cause fear and panic among passengers and employees there. — Bernama