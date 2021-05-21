Just stay home instead of running away, Kelantan police chief tells EMCO residents

Police man a roadblock along Jalan Syed Putra in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

TUMPAT, May 21 — An estimated 1,583 residents on four islands in the Sungai Pinang sub-district, here are reminded to stay in their own homes throughout the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) that will be enforced tonight till June 4.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said cooperation from the residents are of utmost importance to help health officials to conduct Covid-19 screening tests in the area and to curb the spread of the disease in the locality.

“There is no need to flee or run away to another village. I have assigned an officer and 30 police personnel to monitor the four affected islands, Teluk Renjuna, Pantai Hj Nik Mat, Pulau Beluru and Pantai Suri throughout the EMCO.

“This EMCO will involve personnel from the Pengkalan Kubor Region Three Marine Police team. Monitoring will not only be for the islands, but we will also monitor four jetties, three in Tumpat district and one in Kota Bharu district, which are used as the main entry points to the islands,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Tumpat Islands EMCO Incident Site Control Centre here today, he said the reason behind the spread of infections in the locality should be a reminder for the residents to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set.

When asked if action will be taken against individuals who are responsible for the spread of Covid-19 here, Shafien said they would consider if there was a need to take such steps and refer to the Health Ministry first, adding that currently there have been no reports of such issues.

The spread of Covid-19 in the Tumpat islands is believed to have happened after a woman in her 20s who resides in Mukim Bunut Susu, Pasir Mas, returned home to celebrate Aidilfitri. — Bernama