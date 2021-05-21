Full MCO: Govt should consider providing loan moratorium to petty traders, Johor group says

Police personnel inspect vehicles at a roadblock along Jambatan Merdeka, at the Kedah-Penang border May 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JOHOR BARU, May 21 — The government should consider providing assistance, including the deferment of business loan repayment to hawkers, traders and small-sized enterprise entrepreneurs, if a full-scale movement control order (MCO) is imposed.

President of the Johor Federation of Malay Non-Governmental Organisatons (Gabung) Zaini Atan said it is estimated that more than 60 per cent traders in the state would be forced to shut down their business due to loss of income if the full MCO came into force.

Therefore, he hoped the government would listen to the plight of traders in the state to ensure to ensure their welfare and well-being continue to be protected in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would like to ask the government to take a serious view of the matter, because about 50 to 60 per cent (of hawkers, traders and small-sized enterprise entrepreneurs) were forced to close down their business due to the implementation of MCO 2.0.

“The number will continue to increase (if full MCO is implemented), if assistance such as the moratorium is not given,” he told a press conference, here today.

Zaini said, for the record, there were about 6,107 hawkers, traders and small-sized enterprise entrepreneurs in the Johor Baru district alone.

According to him, most of them do not contribute to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) that would enable them to enjoy the i-Sinar withdrawal benefits. — Bernama