Covid-19 immunisation programme to get a boost in June with one million new doses of AstraZeneca, CoronaVac

Members of the public register their personal details before receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Over one million doses of the AstraZeneca and CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccines arrived this morning at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) which the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) said will be used to speed up the national programme (NIP).

CITF said 559,200 doses of the AstraZeneca type vaccines and the 500,000 CoronaVac type from the Sinovac Life Sciences Co Ltd arrived at 7.50am.

“The arrival of supplies from this is in addition to the existing stock, making the latest number of the AstraZeneca vaccines which have already been received from Covax 828,000 doses,” CITF said in a statement, referring to the Covid-19 vaccine development platform.

“The stock obtained previously were 268,800 doses. Another shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine supply from Covax with the same amount of 559,200 doses, will arrive at the end of this month. AstraZeneca doses received so far, have been ensured to be of quality, safe and effective through compliance with the Lot Release requirements.

“The vaccines will then be delivered to the AstraZeneca Vaccine Centre (PPVAZ) in the Klang Valley as well as three other states, namely Penang, Johor and Sarawak which have just joined the AstraZeneca Vaccine Initiative Invitation, which began starting May 5, 2021. These are all part of the government’s plan to further intensify the vaccination process under NIP,” the CITF said.

It expects the vaccination rate under the government programme will progress further in June.

The CITF said the NIP is running according to plan, and the vaccination rate for Malaysians will continue to increase gradually.

“Currently, the vaccination rate also recorded a consistent increase, with a total of 60,261 people having received their vaccinations on Monday, May 17, which increased to 76,551 (Tuesday) and 83,648 (Wednesday),” the task force added.