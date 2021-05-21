Cops probing possible Raya SOP breach by Selangor exco

Ahmad Ridhwan said that photos that went viral on social media showed an event held at the elected representative’s house in Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, May 21 — The police are investigating allegations that a Selangor executive councillor had violated the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) by organising an event celebrating Aidilfitri.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor said in a statement that the photos that went viral on social media showed an event held at the elected representative’s house in Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat.

The post accompanying the photo stated "Another case of SOP violation involving the elite cluster date and time are shown in the photos...”.

Ahmad Ridhwan added that the police have opened an investigation paper regarding the case. — Bernama