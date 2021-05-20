EMCO: National Security Council to take over control of UTM Skudai from tomorrow until June 3

UTM Skudai security personnel along with the police install barbed wire at gate 2 of the university, May 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 20 — The National Security Council (NSC) will take over command of the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) campus in Skudai, which has been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), from tomorrow until June 3.

UTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Ahmad Fauzi said to that effect, all the basic needs and welfare of the staff and students at the campus will be managed by the NSC.

“The enforcement of EMCO is the best action to contain the spread of Covid-19, thus facilitating the Health Ministry (MOH) to carry out sanitation process and contact detection of cases reported on the campus.

“Nevertheless, the university will continue to oversee the welfare and well-being of the staff and students at the campus,” he said in a statement posted on the UTM’s official Facebook page.

Ahmad also advised the UTM community to remain calm and adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) stipulated by NSC and MOH, and not to circulate fake news on the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in another statement, UTM said all physical operations at its Johor Baru campus are not allowed and all staff are required to work from home during the EMCO, except staff at its Health Centre.

“All students are not allowed to leave the campus effective immediately. Staff who are working under essential services must stay on campus during the EMCO period,” it said, adding all cafeterias and shops will be closed during the period.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that EMCO will be imposed at the UTM campus in Skudai, Johor from tomorrow to June 3 after 49 positive Covid-19 cases were detected out of 346 screening tests conducted at Kolej Datin Seri Endon, Kolej Tun Hussein Onn, Kolej Tun Dr Ismail, Kolej 9 and 10, as well as the university health centre. — Bernama