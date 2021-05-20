Dr Annuar urges rapid distribution of Sinovac vaccine within Sarawak Covid-19 hotspots

A nurse prepares a shot of the Sinovac's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine at a nursing home in Ankara, Turkey January 19, 2021. ― Reuters pic

SIBU, May 20 — The 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine to be procured by the state government should be distributed to Covid-19 hotspot areas as soon as possible, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator said this is because syringes and vaccines were the last weapons available to fight the pandemic.

“That (purchase of vaccine) is the role of the government. The people’s role is to make sure they observe social distancing and exercise utmost hygiene,” he said during a Facebook live session last night.

Dr Annuar was commenting on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s announcement yesterday that Sarawak had been given the approval to procure the Sinovac vaccine.

Abang Johari had said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had given the approval so that Sarawak could speed up the vaccination process in the state.

Earlier, Dr Annuar said SDDMC, the Ministry of Health, and other authorities involved in the Covid-19 vaccination programme would meet tomorrow (Friday) to discuss setting up additional vaccination centres (PPV) here.

He said the additional PPV would ensure Sibu is prepared for the arrival of sufficient vaccine supply soon.

“We have been instructed to improve our capacity to make sure we have enough infrastructure.

“We also have received information that Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin has agreed to increase the number of vaccines for Sarawak.

“I have suggested a place in Sibu Jaya for the purpose. Another place would be Sibu Civic Centre but since its locality is along the same road with PPV at Sibu Indoor Stadium, we will give priority to Sibu Jaya first,” he said.

On a similar matter, he said they will set up a Covid-19 assessment centre in Sibu soon.

He said the centre would offer various services including swab tests. — Borneo Post