Covid-19: New cases continue to rise in Sabah, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, May 20 — The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sabah has continued to rise, registering 245 cases today compared to 160 yesterday with one death.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said it was due to 62 new positive cases from the existing D’Kuala cluster involving students from Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Kuala Papar after the second screening test was conducted.

Apart from the D’Kuala cluster, four new clusters were also detected, thus contributing to the increase. They are Jalan Kretam Silimpopon Kalabakan cluster (37 cases), Lorong Karamunsing Kota Kinabalu cluster (28 cases), Jalan Pengalat Lok Kawi cluster in Papar (16 cases) and Jalan Tun Fuad cluster (11 cases).

“Out of the 245 positive cases, 60 cases were detected through close contact screening, symptomatic screening (25 cases), new clusters (151 cases) as well as nine cases from other categories,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said the total number of infections in the state was 59,909 with 453 deaths.

Masidi said the state government had agreed to extend the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Sekolah Menengah Ugama Pantai Manis, Papar from May 21 to June 3 in line with the federal government’s decision.

“So far, the Health Ministry has conducted 495 screenings, 61 of which were confirmed positive for Covid-19,” he said.

Apart from that, he said several localities in three districts were also placed under EMCO from May 22 to June 4.

They are Kampung Idani, Semporna; Kampung Pisang, Tawau as well as Kampung Getah, Kampung Getah Tengah and Taman Kunak Jaya, Kunak. — Bernama